Two women have been found dead at a house in Cheadle, in the Staffordshire Moorlands.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.

Staffordshire Police has urged anyone with information or footage to come forward.

In a statement, police said: “We were called to Park Lane at 3pm this afternoon (Sunday December 31) to reports a woman’s body had been found and another woman was injured.

“Both women were pronounced dead at approximately 3.50pm.

“Anyone with information, CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage should contact 101 quoting incident number 340 of 31 December, or message us using Live Chat on our website.”

