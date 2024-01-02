Sir Elton John has written an apology to Gary Lineker for settling a £10 bet several months late after his beloved Watford lost to Leicester City.

Lineker, taking to X formerly known as Twitter, shared a photo with the caption, "Never let it be said that Elton John doesn't pay his debts".

The photo showed a handwritten card from Sir Elton, with the message: "Dear Gary, sorry this is late! With Christmas we were left a little short!"

"Have a great new year. It was so great to see you! Thank you. Love Elton."

The football teams played against each other over two months ago, with striker Jamie Vardy securing Leicester the victory with two goals in a 2-0 victory.

Leicester-born Lineker played for his home team from 1978 to 1985 before moving to Everton.

Sir Elton, has been a Watford fan his whole life and bought the club in 1976. He is now a honorary life-president of Watford.

