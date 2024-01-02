A mother and her daughter who died in Cheadle on New Year's Eve have been named by Staffordshire Police.

Karen Wilshaw, aged 63, and her mother Joyce Wilshaw, aged 91, were both found "unresponsive with significant injuries" at a house on Park Lane, Cheadle at approximately 3pm on New Year's Eve.

Both women were later pronounced dead.

A 68-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, has been released under investigation, as police continue their inquiries.

Police said detectives "are keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances" that led to the incident, and have reiterated their call for anyone in the Park Lane area between 6:15am and 3:15pm on Saturday to come forward.

Residents in Park Lane have described Joyce Wilshaw as a "lovely woman" who lived with her daughter and her daughter’s partner, adding the deaths were "terrible".

They said that Mrs Wilshaw had lived at the house for many years, previously with her husband, who died a decade ago, before her daughter and her daughter’s partner moved in around eight or nine years ago from the south of England.

Several emergency vehicles and the air ambulance attended the scene on Saturday, with a section of the road still sealed off on Monday.

Several white-suited forensics officers could be seen going in and out of the property, with a silver Volvo on the driveway later removed by police.

The force has created an online portal where people can leave information and any CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage that they may have.

