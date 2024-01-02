Rivers burst banks and trains cancelled as Storm Henk hits the Midlands

Play Brightcove video

Watch footage of the River Severn flooding in Worcester.

Rivers have burst their banks and train services have been brought to a standstill as Storm Henk batters the Midlands.

There are around 45 flood warnings in place in the West Midlands, with many all the way along the River Severn between Gloucester and Shrewsbury, meaning that residents should expect flooding to happen.

And 43 flood warnings are in place in the East Midlands, with parts of Derby, Nottingham, and Newark are also expected to flood with more warnings in place along the River Trent.

The stormy weather has meant that buses will be running between Derby and Stoke-on-Trent after East Midlands Railway was left unable to run its usual services due to flooding.

The River Severn in Worcester has risen sharply, with a risk of flooding close to the city centre. Across the region, people are being advised to avoid footpaths near to waterways as the floodwaters continue to rise.

The River Severn in Worcester has burst its banks. Credit: Jacob King/PA Images

More rain is expected throughout the day, with people advised to take care and to avoid driving through floodwater.

Storm Henk is forecast to bring gusts of up to 80mph to parts of the country - including the Midlands. An amber wind warning has been issued, with risks of flying debris and road closures expected.

