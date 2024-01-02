Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after just 15 games

Former England star Wayne Rooney has been sacked as manager of Birmingham City after just 15 matches in charge.

First team coach Carl Robinson has also been sacked.

Rooney's departure follows a heavy 3-0 loss to Leeds United on New Year's Day. His tenure as the Blues' manager saw the team take just ten points out of a possible 45.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United player took over as manager from John Eustace in October 2023, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Since then, Birmingham City have played 15 matches - with only two wins.

In a statement, the club said: "Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the Board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the Football Club.

"The Club’s Board and management are fully aligned and will continue to drive transformation and take bold steps to rebuild Birmingham City into the organisation its fans and community deserve.

"The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Wayne and Carl for all of their efforts."

Chief Executive Officer, Garry Cook, added: "We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s.

"Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction.

"The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news."

