A man in Birmingham has been branded a 'hero' after he rescued a mother and her child from dangerous flood water.

Liam Stych saved the woman and her 3-year-old daughter from a car that was submerged in water near a bridge in Hall Green.

Police say he managed to secure the vehicle to the bridge to prevent it from being washed away down the River Cole, before rescuing the pair.

Officers at the scene praised the act of bravery and labelled him as a 'local hero'.

West Midlands Police Eye in the Sky posted an image of the car tied to the bridge on social media platform X. The vehicle was pictured with its back window smashed.

The force wrote: "Local hero in Hall Green entered the flood water and rescued a three-year-old child and the driver, before securing the vehicle to the bridge to prevent it being washed away. Hero."

