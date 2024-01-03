Storm Henk: Dramatic scenes and heroics as the Midlands reels from aftermath

With dramatic scenes across the Midlands in the aftermath of Storm Henk, disruption and damage continues to ripple across the region.

Further rainfall has been forecast for the next 24 hours, meaning the full destructive and dangerous impact of the storm may not be over just yet.

A man in Birmingham was branded a "hero" after he rescued a mother and her child from dangerous flood water.

Liam Stych saved the woman and her three-year-old daughter from a car that was submerged in water near a bridge.

Police say he managed to rescue the pair before securing the vehicle to the bridge to prevent it from being washed down the River Cole.

A mother and daughter were rescued in Birmingham after their car (pictured) became submerged in floodwater. Credit: BPM Media

In Leicester, the River Soar burst its banks early in the morning, with flood warnings in place across the area advising residents to avoid the dangerous floodwaters.

There are high water levels on Beaumanor Road, in Belgrave, with a large part of Abbey Lane is closed due to the flooding.

Flooded road in Leicester, with water reaching up to residents' doors. Credit: Leicester Media Online

Similarly, parts of Loughborough have been impacted, with Belton Road completely flooded.

Emergency services are urging people not to drive through flooded roads as they are often deeper and far more dangerous than drivers expect.

On the A515 near Sudbury in Derbyshire, drivers have had to abandon their vehicles after the river Dove burst its banks thanks to the downpour over the past few days.

The A515 is completely flooded with many drivers abandoning their cars. Credit: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

The Environment Agency is warning people in flood-hit areas to "move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and follow advice from emergency services."

Flood warnings are also in place along the River Severn between Telford and Tewkesbury, as well as along the River Avon as far up as Rugby.

People living along the Soar and the Trent are also advised to follow advice concerning floods, with a large number of flood warnings also in place in the area.

