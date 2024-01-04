A major incident has been declared in Nottinghamshire due to widespread flooding along the River Trent caused by Storm Henk.

Nottinghamshire County Council said it fears the water levels along the River Trent "could come close to the highest levels on record from the year 2000".

Residents in at-risk areas are being urged to prepare in case they need to evacuate.

The council said the River Derwent, the River Soar and the River Dove had reached their peaks - so high water levels would now pass down the River Trent.

In a statement, the council said: "Nottinghamshire and Nottingham Local Resilience Forum has declared a major incident due to rising river levels on the River Trent and the flooding and future flooding in the area, caused by Storm Henk."

It adds: "We, alongside our partner agencies, are advising residents living along the Trent Valley to be prepared for flooding as latest forecasts show that river levels along the River Trent could come close to the highest levels on record from the year 2000."

