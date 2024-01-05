Play Brightcove video

Homes have filled with water and more flood warnings remain in place across the Midlands after heavy downpours.

It comes after disruption caused by strong winds and rain from Storm Henk earlier in the week, which has left the ground saturated and more prone to flooding.

Areas in Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Shropshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire have particularly been affected.

Nottinghamshire County Council declared a major incident on Thursday due to rising levels along the River Trent and several residents of Radcliffe Residential Park, an estate of static caravans for the over-55s just to the east of the city, were evacuated.

In Leicestershire, a narrowboat has been turned sideways and swept into a bridge by heavy flood water along the River Soar.

Hundreds of severe flood warnings and flood alerts are still in place across Leicestershire and the rest of the midlands.

Siobhan Connor says her home has flooded 20 times since 1997 Credit: PA / Siobhan Connor

In Derbyshire, a number of cows died in a flooded field from drowning.

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a field in Sawley, close to the M1 after calls from concerned members of the public.

Some cows were saved by penning them to a nearby embankment.

Pictured are the cows that Derbyshire Rural Crime Team and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue managed to save by pinning them to a nearby embankment. Credit: Derbyshire Rural Crime Team

In the West Midlands, r esidents in Shrewsbury have seen their houses fill with water.

A mother-of-one from Shropshire said “we can’t continue like this” after her home flooded for the third time in the past year amid problems across the country on Thursday.

Siobhan Connor, a public relations consultant from Shrewsbury, said her home was full of contaminated water, with “raw sewage” coming up from the drains.

She said it had been their 20th flood in total since moving into their property in 1997, with three floods in 2023/24 alone after the banks of the River Severn, which surrounds the town in a loop, burst in recent days after heavy rainfall.

Siobhan Connor's house in Shropshire has filled with water following the effects of Storm Henk Credit: PA / Siobhan Connor

Across the region, Worcester City Centre is underwater and Worcestershire County Council is warning motorists not to drive through flooded areas.

Cars were left abandoned between Shrawley & Holt Heath in the County due to flood water.

Police warned of road closures due to rising water levels around Tewkesbury.

Some roads in the town were left submerged on Wednesday 3 January. And on Thursday 4 January, water levels on the River Severn and Avon continued to rise causing more chaos.

