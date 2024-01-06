Two arrested after four people reportedly bitten by dog in shop

Police have launched an investigation after several people were reportedly bitten by a dog in a shop in Leicester.

Emergency services were called to Narborough Road on Thursday evening to a report that the dog had bitten four people inside the premises near the junction with Equity Road.

Leicestershire Police say fu rther calls alerted them that the dog had also attacked some people in the street.

O n attendance, the force says it found two women inside the shop and a man and a woman who were in the street had suffered dog bite injuries.

East Midlands Ambulance Service treated the victims at the scene and three of them also attended hospital.

Police say f ull details of their injuries continue to be established but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

The dog was seized by officers and is currently being cared for in a secure kennel. Its breed is yet to be confirmed but it's believed to be a Cane Corso.

A man, 51, and a woman, 44, were arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to become dangerously out of control in a public place.

Sergeant David Benjamin from Leicestershire Police said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident including speaking with the victims involved, a number of witnesses and two people who have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The dog has been safely seized and is currently being cared for in a secure kennel.

“I understand this incident may have caused concern in the community and we continue to carry out proactive patrols in the area today, to speak with people and to offer advice and reassurance. Please do speak with us and please report any concerns to us.

“If you have any information in relation to the incident and have not yet contacted us, then please ensure you do. Similarly, if you have any CCTV, dashcam footage or doorbell footage from the area, please check this and make contact with us. "

