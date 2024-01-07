Fire crews remain on scene following huge blaze at Wolverhampton factory

Firefighters in Wolverhampton spent the night tackling a huge blaze at a factory.

Crews arrived at Stafford Road just after quarter past two on Sunday morning and are expected to remain on the scene dampening down into Monday morning.

At its height, 8 fire engines were in attendance.

Several road closures were in place and residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed.

West Midlands Fire Service says crews worked hard to get the fire under control and the situation is now stable.

