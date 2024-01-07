Two teenagers arrested after father of seven shot dead

Two teenagers have been arrested after a father-of-seven was shot dead in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police says t he boys, aged 19 and 16, were held in the city and will be questioned on suspicion of murder.

Deavon Harrison, 46, was found seriously injured at a house on Dunstall Hill the day before New Year's Eve.

A post-mortem revealed he had died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

One woman has already been charged with his murder.

Det Ch Insp Laura Harrison said: "We are making good progress with our investigation, and are continuing to support Deavon's family.

"It's still really important that anyone with information who has not yet been in touch speaks to us, so we can build the clearest picture possible of what happened."

