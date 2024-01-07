Woman's death 'unexplained' as street cordoned off by police in Dudley

A street in Dudley remains cordoned off after the body of a woman was found.

Emergency services were called to Ivanhoe Street at its junction with Clee Road shortly after 8am on Sunday.

West Midlands Police says the death of the woman, who is in her 30s, is currently being treated as unexplained.

Locals have expressed fears for the "area getting worse" in what has been branded a "no go zone" following the major incident.

A police statement said: "We were called to Ivanhoe Street at its junction with Clee Road, Dudley, shortly after 8.15am today (Sun) after the body of a woman was discovered.

"We are currently treating the death of the woman, who is in her 30s, as unexplained as we carry out enquiries.

