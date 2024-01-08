Tony Mowbray has been appointed as the new Birmingham City manager.

The change comes after Wayne Rooney was sacked after a poor run of form dropped the Blues from 6th when he first took over, to 20th.

The England and Manchester United legend only managed two wins in fifteen games, and was sacked after only 86 days in charge.

Birmingham City will be hoping that new boss Tony Mowbray can inspire the team to reach the same heights as his Sunderland side that finished 6th last season.

In a statement, Birmingham City said: " Birmingham City is delighted to announce Tony Mowbray as the new Men’s First Team Manager."He was the standout candidate in a rigorous process to identify the right manager and leader to take the Club forward. Mowbray has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will take training for the first time at the Birmingham City Elite Performance and Innovation Centre this morning."

Who is Tony Mowbray?

Tony Mowbray is an ex-professional football player and manager.

Mowbray played for Middlesborough, Celtic and Ipswich Town and as a manager, this will be his third managerial job in the Midlands- having previously coached Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion.

His best work came at West Bromwich Albion, when Mowbray managed to guide the Baggies to the Championship play-off final with two famous victories over rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However despite losing the final 1-0, Mowbray bounced back the next year- winning the Championship title in 2009 and securing promotion back to the top-flight.

The following season, Mowbray finished rock bottom of the Premier League but was still supported by fans until he left the club to manage Celtic.

Pictured is Tony Mowbray at his most job as Sunderland manager. He managed to lead them to a play-off final in his first season. Credit: PA Images

Mowbray's most recent job was at Sunderland, where he led the Black Cats to the play-offs in his first season. Sunderland eventually lost in the play-offs to eventual winners Luton Town.

However, after a poor run of form with only two wins in nine games, Mowbray was sacked with the club in ninth place in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray has not managed in the Premier League since 2009 and Blues haven't been in the Premier League since 2011, having spent the most time in the Championship than any other team in the division.

However, despite a combined 26 years out of the top division between manager and club and many tough seasons without promotion, Blues will be hoping that Mowbray is the right man to keep them right on.

