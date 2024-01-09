Homes have been evacuated in Burton after reports of a 'suspicious package' being found in a litter bin.

Police were called to Shakespeare Road at 2:10pm on Tuesday 9 January. An Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team is now at the scene.

Explosives experts are now at the scene. Credit: ITV News Central

A cordon has been put up with 'a number of' houses nearby evacuated. Roads and footpaths near to Shakespeare Road have been closed.

Thornley Street, Eton Road, Sidney Street, and Wordsworth Close are shut. Police are advising people to avoid the area.

More to follow.

