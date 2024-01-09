Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV News Central's Rajiv Popat.

Volunteers at a charity that transports elderly and isolated people to and from doctors and appointments and social events are "devastated" that their minibus has been stolen.

Members of the Landywood District Voluntary Help Centre in Great Wyrley, Walsall have been tackling social isolation and loneliness in the community for 45 years.

Their purpose is to transport people who could not get out without help.

Ann Moran, chairman of the centre, said "everyone is devastated".

"They can't get any lower than stealing from a charity, it's just appalling," she said. "I don't know how they can live with themselves.

"We've been to Llandudno, Weston-super-mare, the national arboretum all driven by our volunteers.

"It's a huge loss to us and to the clients as without it a lot of them just don't go out."

Pictured is the minibus that provides transport to elderly, vulnerable and disabled people that has been stolen.

She also added that she's heard nothing from police after the vehicle was stolen from the premises on Sunday.

The money to buy the minibus itself was raised by charity fundraising over five years ago, and the charity relies on volunteers who drive the minibus.

Now with no bus, members will have to rely on volunteers to use their cars to take them to and from places, putting elderly, disabled and vulnerable people at further risk of social isolation.

Volunteer Lynn Clarke, who runs the Rainbow Club for adults with mobility problems at the centre, said the absence of the minibus meant there was now no "vital lifeline".

Trish Taylor, minibus driver and charity trustee, said: "For a lot of our clients they've got no facilities, they either haven't got a car anymore, they're widowed, it was a vital link.

"A replacement vehicle, you're looking at something like £80,000 which is a lot of money for us to try and raise when we're all just volunteers trying to help the community."

The minibus was made bespoke to accommodate those with mobility needs, including a tail lift for wheelchairs.

Staffordshire Police are appealing to the public for information.

