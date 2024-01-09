Nottingham Rugby launches fundraiser to repair damage after 'severe' flooding

Nottingham Rugby has launched a fundraiser after its site at Lady Bay was 'severely' flooded during Storm Henk.

The club has experienced damage to its clubhouse, pitches, and training facilities after a week of adverse weather.

Nottingham Rugby says that its insurance won't cover the costs, due to the site being built on a floodplain - leading them to take to crowdfunding in an effort to cover all of the costs brought on by the flooding.

The crowdfunder has so far raised over £7,000 of its £50,000 target.

The club is now "calling on the local rugby community to support us through these unprecedented times for the club."

Nottinghamshire had to declare a 'major incident' last week after a deluge of water caused the River Trent to burst its banks.

Hundreds of homes were evacuated, a herd of cows drowned in a field, and many businesses had to shut their doors due to flooding.

Nottinghamshire County Council said it feared the water levels along the River Trent "could come close to the highest levels on record from the year 2000."

