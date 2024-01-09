A man and a woman have been charged after four people were bitten by a dog near Narborough Road in Leicester.

The incident happened just after 10pm on Thursday 4 January - and the dog, which police have confirmed to be a Cane Corso, was seized.

Leicestershire Police say the dog is being looked after at a "secure kennel."

Kay Ensor, aged 44, has been charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place causing injury.

Ali Mohammed Ahmed, who's 51 years old, has been charged with being in control of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place causing injury.

Both are from Paton Street in Leicester, and will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 January.

The four people injured in the attack were treated by medics and have since been discharged.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...