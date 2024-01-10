Auctioneer and TV antiques expert, Charles Hanson, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges relating to assault, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife.

Police were called to reports of a domestic incident at his home in the village of Quarndon, Derbyshire, in June last year.

The auctioneer, 45, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 10 January for a short hearing in front of district judge Andrew Meachin.

Hanson was accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between May 13 and 17 2020 and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between May 2015 and June 2023, against his wife.

The television personality, who has also appeared on Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip and runs auction houses in Derbyshire and Staffordshire, stood with his hands clasped throughout the hearing and spoke only to confirm his date of birth and enter his not guilty pleas.

Judge Meachin said the charges were “wholly unsuitable” for trial at the Magistrates’ court and sent the case to Derby Crown Court.

Mr Hanson, wearing a blue suit and red tie, was bailed to appear at Crown Court on February 7.

He was told he must not contact his wife Rebecca Hanson or go to the family address in Quarndon except on one occasion to collect his personal belongings.

