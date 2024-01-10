Play Brightcove video

The daughter of William Baker, who was beaten in his own home before suffering a heart attack tells ITV News Central reporter Lee Comley the ordeal has 'destroyed' her.

A family says they're devastated after their elderly parents were robbed and attacked in the middle of the night in their own home, which lead to her dad having a heart attack.

William, 70, and Maureen Baker, 73, were asleep in their bungalow in Hateley Heath, West Bromwich in the early hours of Sunday morning when men in masks broke into their home and demanded money.

Maureen Baker had been trapped in her room by one of the men, who shut the door to prevent her from getting out.

The men stole around £1,000 with nearby CCTV allegedly showing them fleeing to a black car.

Mr Baker is now in hospital waiting for a heart bypass after suffering from a heart attack.

His daughter Lisa Case, 49, says she's doing all she can to make her mother feel safe.

"To hear that news, it's destroyed me as a daughter because my mum's upset as you can imagine.

"She feels scared in her own home, where you're supposed to feel safe and she's not.

"The elderly residents within the area are all feeling the anxiety of what's happened here."

When the couple's daughter Lisa arrived, her dad had declined to go to hospital with the ambulance crew, saying he needed to look after her mum.

Lisa was able to change his mind and when he got to the hospital, the family were told by doctors that Mr Baker had suffered a heart attack.

Lisa Case says the attack on her father has "destroyed" her as a daughter. Credit: ITV News Central

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said:

"Investigators are working to identify whoever is responsible with officers carrying out house-to-house enquiries and trawling the area for CCTV footage.

"We know how upsetting and traumatic such incidents can be and we will be remaining in contact with the victim and their family as investigations continue."