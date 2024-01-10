The cause of death has been revealed for a Mum and Daughter who were found dead on New Year's Eve in Cheadle.

Karen Wilshaw, 63, and her mother, Joyce Wilshaw, 91, were both found unresponsive with significant injuries at a house on Park Lane, Cheadle, at approximately 3pm on 31st December 2023.

Both women were later pronounced dead.

Post mortem examinations have shown that Karen died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries and her mum Joyce died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Further tests are due to take place. A 68-year-old man, who was arrested, then released under investigation, has now been released with no further action.

Staffordshire Police say they are not looking to arrest another suspect in connection with the death of the two women.

