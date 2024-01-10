A police officer is being investigated after an 80-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a police van on a pedestrian crossing.

Trevor Bartlett, well known as a photographer for newspaper the Nottingham Post, died in the collision on the A52 in Nottingham on 19 December last year.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the police constable who was driving the van is under investigation for possible driving offences.

These are causing death by dangerous driving or causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The officer is also being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

