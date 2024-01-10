Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the moment dangerous 'Fast and Furious-style' street racers speed on a major city road, causing terror for drivers.

Drag racers "hit 100mph" in a 'Fast and Furious-style' street race on a major city road in Birmingham.

New footage shows high-powered and adapted vehicles shooting down the A47, a key route in the city centre.

A rail worker, who shared the footage anonymously, said that dozens of dangerous drivers descended on the busy stretch.

The illegal cruising event took place on the stretch to the Saltley Viaduct and happens on most weekends.

The worker said that the racing "typically starts at 1am" and that there were upwards of "twenty to thirty cars, SUVs, little sports cars" that were "breaking 100mph".

He said: "It was like Fast and Furious, just in Saltley".

"They had look-out points. Two cars just stopped in the middle of the road so they could drag race. A delivery driver got stuck".

"If police had turned up they could have trapped about twenty to thirty cars. The noise and the speed is incredible".

In response, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We’re aware of the footage and it’s being reviewed by officers from our Operation Hercules team."

"We’re committed to tackling street cruising in the West Midlands, and injunctions are in place meaning that anyone breaching them are in contempt of court and can be jailed.""We carry out patrols and intelligence-led operations at hotspots, and work closely with partners on identifying, disrupting and enforcing against those taking part or observing illegal street racing.""Not only does it cause misery for residents, but it has sadly proved to have fatal consequences in the past".

