ITV Central's Mark Gough reports from Leicestershire on a scandal that has gripped the country

A sub-postmaster from Ibstock in Leicestershire says he is "relieved" at the Prime Minister's promise to take action on the Post Office scandal.

In Prime Minster's Questions, Rishi Sunak said today: "I can announce that we will introduce new primary legislation to make sure that those convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal are swiftly exonerated and compensated.

"We will also introduce a new up-front payment of £75,000 for the vital GLO (group litigation order) group of postmasters."

He added: "We will make sure that the truth comes to light, we right the wrongs of the past and the victims get the justice they deserve."

This comes as good news to former sub-postmaster Michael Rudkin, who told ITV Central he was "relieved".

"I haven't personally got a conviction or had one, but for the people that have, the way it blights your life... To have those convictions quashed will bring great relief to a massive number of people," Michael said.

He ran a post office in Ibstock with his wife Susan, where they were accused of taking £44,000.

The couple had to live with losing their position in the community.

Pictured is Michael Rudkin (right) and wife Susan (left) with Shaun Dooley who played him in the ITV show Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Credit: ITV Central

Michael said: "I was suspended, I was reinstated, then I was suspended again, and then I had my contract terminated".

His wife Susan was given a suspended term and ordered to do 300 hours of community service while being electronically tagged.

Her conviction has since been overturned, but she struggles with the trauma of what she has been through.

"The flashbacks that she has, when she sees it on TV, when I'm making the case for Michael and Susan Rudkin, it really knocks Susan's confidence," Michael said.

"Because she said all along, the last 20 years, I haven't taken a penny".

Pictured is the Michael Rubkin, played by Shaun Dooley, in Mr Bates vs The Post Office Credit: ITV Plc

As well as losing their post office jobs, Mr Rudkin was forced into giving up his position as chairman of the negotiating committee of the National Federation of sub-postmasters and struggled to find other employment.

Following the news today from the Prime Minister, Michael now wants to see prosecutions for those in the Post Office who were aware of what was going on.

