A family from Nottinghamshire say they are having to live upstairs and cook in a cabin on their driveway, after their home was devastated by earlier floods.The entire ground floor of the property in Woodborough has been gutted from damage in the aftermath of Storm Babet. They have one television, two chairs and three portable radiators in their makeshift living room on the first floor.

Jo and Ben Terry Credit: BPM Media

Ben and Jo Terry and their teenage daughter Jessica have been living like this for the last two months since Storm Babet. The family who actually live there say it is insured and will be rebuilt. The Terry family said they found themselves looking for alternative accommodation, after the storms in late October. They were refused from many places because of their labrador, Lucy.

They say other locations were too far from Woodborough, and would have meant their daughter Jessica not being able to catch the bus that takes her to school.

Odd bits of furniture left Credit: BPM Media

The family's cooking is done in a makeshift kitchen in a cabin on the family's driveway. And behind that is a skip full of waste materials - items ruined by the flood.

Ben says:

"The water ruined everything. It was all condemned by the insurers. I worked my absolute proverbials off to get a low mortgage on this house so that when we're older, there'd be equity on it, we can downsize and my daughter could inherit it. Look at it now."

The current "kitchen" - a cabin on the driveway Credit: BPM Media

The house won't be dry and ready for work to start for another three or four weeks.

From then, it could be months before work is completed on installing a whole new ground floor.

Around two weeks' worth of rain fell in one day in Nottinghamshire amid Storm Babet - that was described as an "exceptional" incident.

The skip on the driveway Credit: BPM Media

"We can't carry on like this"

Storm Henk has since appeared too and the family say they worry that the house might flood again. Ben says:"We're just hoping it's not going to. But it is horrendous. Every time it rains there's a sense of dread. I find myself looking out of the window and think: 'What am I doing?'.

"Then you see the brown water coming down the road. At night, if it rains, I'm not sleeping. We can't carry on like this."