Fashion retailer Boohoo put 'Made in UK' labels on clothes made in Asia

Boohoo has been found to have mislabelled items of clothing made in South Asia as 'Made in the UK', according to the BBC.

The fashion retailer removed the original labels on T-shirts and hoodies at their factory at Thurmaston Lane in Leicester between January and October last year, a Panorama investigation found.

Boohoo is considering closing its Leicester factory. Speaking on the incident, a spokesperson said:

"This was an isolated incident, which impacted less than 1% of the group’s global garments intake.

"These errors were found to be the result of human error and we have taken steps to ensure this does not happen again."

The spokesperson also added that plans to shut the site are not related to the findings of the investigation.

They stated that any move is related to "significant investments" at its Sheffield and US distribution centres, and it must take steps to ensure it is a "more efficient, productive and strengthened business".

The company said that fewer than a hundred employees at the Thurmaston Lane factory may be affected by the closure, and it expects "some roles will be relocated".

Pictured is the Boohoo factory in Leicester, taken in 2022. Credit: ITV Central

In November last year, a separate investigation by an undercover reporter working for the business found employees pressuring suppliers to reduce prices even after deals had been agreed and that Boohoo Group’s Leicester factory had been subcontracting orders to Morocco.

An ITV Central report last year looked at claims of poor working conditions and ethical practices.

