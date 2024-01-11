The Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) has stood down its critical incident stance but said it "continues to face pressures".

The critical incident was declared Wednesday 3 January, after significant pressure was faced across their hospitals in the city, including Nottingham City Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre.

The trust has confirmed on Thursday it has stood down its critical incident status nearly eight days after it was originally announced due to a reduction in admissions and rise in discharges.

As Nottingham’s hospitals "continue to face pressures" the trust has issued a message to the members of the public to "help reduce pressures in the system".

In a statement released on Thursday, the public have been asked to make sure they choose the right services for any illnesses or issues that they have to continue to ease pressure off the trust.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We are grateful to everyone who has taken steps to help over the past week, this has meant we have been able to stand down the critical incident."

"We would like to thank our incredible teams across the health and social care sector for their efforts in keeping the public safe.

"Our NHS and social care staff have worked tirelessly to maintain services."

Dr Briggs also urged patients to only attend A&E for genuine emergencies and to take up vaccination offers.

