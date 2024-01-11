A school in Birmingham has apologised after a pupil was handed a leaflet listing "smoke a cigarette", as a mental health self-help technique.

I t confirmed in an email to parents that a flyer had been given out by a member of staff at Bartley Green School.

The list advised those who needed support to consider measures like:

"have a bath or shower"

"stay in bed"

"use aromatherapy oils"

"eat chocolate"

" stroke a pet/cuddle a teddy"

"Smoke a cigarette" was also on the list, sparking criticism after it was seen by families of pupils.

More of the list of the school's "self-help" measures Credit: BPM Media

The school has now sent an email to parents and carers apologising for the error, saying:

"The school has been made aware of concerns raised in the community regarding a resource provided to a Bartley Green School pupil that suggests smoking a cigarette for mental health issues"."We can confirm an inaccurate resource was given to one pupil by a member of school staff in error. This should not have happened and we apologise for this".

Bartley Green School Credit: BPM Media

The school email went on to say:

"The school would like to confirm that Bartley Green School does not promote the smoking of cigarettes as comfort for mental health concerns."

