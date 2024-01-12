Man sentenced after girl, 15, attacked with bleach

A young man from Nottingham has been sentenced after he threw bleach over a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Regan Smith sent multiple messages on social media threatening the attack before going ahead with it in Westleigh Road, Bilborough, on 15 April 2022.

Most of the bleach went on the girl's t-shirt but it also splashed her face, causing a "burning sensation that lasted hours".

A judge told Smith, who was 18 at the time of the attack, that he could've blinded his victim.

Nottingham Crown Court heard how he targeted the student after she tried to stop him harassing a friend who he was attracted to.

Following the attack Smith threatened to “smack” the girl if she didn’t move out of his way.

The victim went to a relative's after the ordeal, before her mother called the police.

Officers arrested Smith the same evening after locating him in a pub.

P rosecutor Steven Taylor said Smith, now 20, had decanted diluted bleach into a small bottle and took it to an address in Woodfield Road.

During the evening, he spotted the schoolgirl standing outside some shops with two other girls - including one, 14, who he considered to be his ex-girlfriend.

The court heard how Smith started messaging the 14-year-old girl from across the road threatening to attack the girls with bleach and making derogative comments about them.

The three friends left but they were followed by Smith. After an argument broke out he took the bottle and threw the bleach at the 15-year-old girl.

The court heard how most of the liquid went over the victim’s chest but also splashed her face, just missing her eye.

Smith, of St Leven Close, Bilborough, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was sentenced to 16 months in a young offender’s institution, suspended for two years.

The judge told him he must also carry out 150 hours unpaid work and attend 10 rehabilitation activity days – and warned him he will be locked up if he commits any more offences in the next two years.

Judge Michael Auty KC told Smith his actions could have blinded his victim, adding: “The risk of blinding your victim ought to have been overwhelmingly obvious.

“Just imagine for a moment how you would feel if somebody had done that to your mother, or someone you care for. You would be incandescent with rage and rightly so.

“You would demand that person go into custody. Why should it be any different with you?”

The judge went on to say he was able to suspend the custodial sentence because Smith had no previous convictions and had stayed out of trouble since the incident.

He also gave him credit for pleading guilty and took into account his young age at the time of the offence.

Following the sentencing, Inspector David Platt, who oversaw the investigation, said: “This was an appalling attack that left the victim fearing she’d had acid thrown in her face. It turned out to be bleach, which still caused a burning sensation that stung for hours.

“Thankfully, the bleach did not go in her eyes and Smith can consider himself extremely fortunate not to be facing more serious charges.

“That said, this incident still had a profound impact on the victim and left her with an ongoing anxiety of going out on her own in case Smith attacked her again.

“I hope she can take some comfort from today’s sentencing and is able to mentally recover from what was a truly awful ordeal.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…