Multiple fire engines are tackling a blaze at a disused property in Derby.

Emergency services went to the building, located on the corner of Melbourne Street and Osmaston Road, just after 13:10 GMT on Friday.

Witnesses at the scene say there may be a fear for someone's safety.

Nearby residents are being asked to keep their windows and doors shut.

Derbyshire fire and rescue service said both roads will remain closed for some time.

