Two people charged in connection with the death of a woman at a care home in Derby have pleaded not guilty.

Shirley Froggett, 84, died in October 2018 following a fall at the New Lodge Nursing Home in Mickleover.

Staff at the care home failed to secure her with a lap belt in her wheelchair on 19 September 2018.

Health inspectors said when it was reported, it was wrongly stated Mrs Froggett had opened the lap strap.

New Lodge Nursing Care Limited, and its manager Lindsey Foster, were fined for failing to provide safe care and treatment to a resident, resulting in her being exposed to a significant risk of avoidable harm.

It was a prosecution brought by the Care Quality Commission.

Nakeeba Akhtar, of St Chads Road, Stoke-on-Trent; and Amar Muneer, of Blackpool Street, Burton-on-Trent; who are not in custody appeared at a short hearing at Derby Crown Court on Friday via video link and spoke only to enter their pleas.

The pair pleaded not guilty to wilful neglect between September 18 2018 and September 21 2018, while Akhtar also pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Two others: Lindsay Foster, and Prabina Thapa, who were also charged in connection with Ms Froggett’s death and appeared at the same hearing, were not arraigned and did not enter any pleas.

A further pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for November 4 ahead of a planned trial date of December 2.

Judge Jonathan Straw told the defendants they must appear at their trial or it would go ahead in their absence.

New Lodge Nursing Care Limited, which is a residential care home providing personal care to people aged 65 and over, was fined £30,000 in court.

It was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and a contribution to prosecution costs of £7,500 to the Care Quality Commission.

Manager of the home, Lindsey Foster, was also ordered to pay a fine of £1,200, a contribution to prosecution costs of £105.22 and a victim surcharge of £80.

At an inquest into Shirley Froggett's death, a coroner said Mrs Froggett died as a result of an accident that was contributed to by neglect.

