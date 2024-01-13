A nightclub in Birmingham has been closed pending a licence review after drugs and cash were found on the premises.

Police said two premises licences for King VN nightclub on Holloway Head have been revoked pending a full review by Birmingham City Council.

They said it was on the grounds that the bar is associated with serious crime and disorder.

The bar was served with the notice last Sunday 7 January, after the venue’s premises were raided by West Midlands Police officers the previous day.

A large amount of class A and B drugs were found, along with cash totalling over £30,000.

Two people, aged 38 and 35, were arrested at the scene and have since been released on bail as enquiries are ongoing.

Two licences were active within the premises, with two different licence holders, and both have been suspended, along with the removal of the DPS (designated premises supervisor) for both.

A decision notice will be issued in the coming days and they have the right of appeal to the Magistrates Court within 21 days of receipt of their letter.

The decision has been made pending the full hearing which will take place in 28 days.

