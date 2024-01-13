Coventry City have condemned the actions of people who hung offensive banners on M6 motorway bridges targeting Leicester City supporters ahead of today’s derby at the CBS Arena.

Police are understood to have since removed the offending signs, which made reference to the Leicester helicopter tragedy in 2018 when the pilot and four passengers, including club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, were killed in a crash shortly after take-off at the King Power Stadium.

The club statement reads: “Coventry City completely condemns incidents today which has seen banners being displayed containing offensive content directed at Leicester City Football Club.

"Coventry City will work with West Midlands Police to identify those who created and displayed these banners, and take appropriate action against them.

"Such behaviour has not place in football or society, and these people are not welcome at our football club, and will be subject to bans.”

A Coventry City FC Police account on X (formerly known as Twitter) added: “I was hoping there wouldn’t be a need however I feel the minority, I stress minority need a timely reminder.

"There is legislation in place that covers tragedy chanting, including the displaying of offensive banners.”

A Leicester City Spokesman said: “The football club notes with disappointment the disrespectful actions of a minority of opposition supporters, mocking the tragic events that deeply affected our club and community.

"Such behaviour stands in contrast to the values of respect and unity that football should embody.

”We are grateful to Coventry City Football Club and the wider football community who stand with us in condemning these actions and brought this incident to the attention of the relevant authorities.

"We will work with all parties to support the identification and appropriate response to those involved.”

West Midlands Police has been approached by ITV Central.

