Police are appealing for information after a number of people were involved in an incident of disorder in Leicester city centre yesterday afternoon, Saturday 13 January. Around 2.45pm officers were called to the Gallowtree Gate area after a report of robbery.

The victim sustained an injury to his jaw and was treated in hospital.When officers attempted to arrest the two suspects a number of people gathered and prevented officers from carrying out their duties and leaving the area with the suspects.In the interests of public safety officers were deployed to the scene to contain the crowds.Five people were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and have all since been released on bail pending further enquiries.During the incident six officers were assaulted but didn’t sustain any injuries.As a result of the disorder a Section 35 Dispersal Order was put into place in the area.

The order, which was authorised from 4.15pm yesterday remains in place until 4.15pm today (Sunday), allows officers the power to require people to leave the area to reduce the risk of causing harassment, alarm or distress to local businesses and the community and to also reduce the risk of any further public disorder.Detective Sergeant Jack Cornick is investigating the robbery and disorder. He said: “Enquiries into both the robbery and the disorder are continuing but we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to the disorder to get in touch.“There were a number of people in the area around the time of the incident and some may have recorded what happened on their phones.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…