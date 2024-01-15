Police are investigating after three cats were shot in Derby over the weekend.

Derbyshire Police said it received three separate reports of cats being shot with air rifles in Spondon between Friday 12 January and Sunday 14 January.

The shootings left one cat with spinal injuries which are potentially life-threatening.

The first shooting was reported by the owner of one of the cats who said that their cat had been shot on Friday.

The second and third incidents are thought to have both taken place on Sunday, between 12.00pm and 3.00pm.Both incidents took place in the Hillside Road area of Spondon.

The shootings happened in the Hillside Road area of Spondon over the weekend. Credit: Google Maps

Derbyshire Police added in a statement: "The force has received reports of three cats being shot by an air rifle in a Derby suburb in recent days. All the incidents have taken place in the Hillside Road area of the city."The first incident was reported on January 13 with the owner of the cat explaining that their cat had been shot on January 12. The cat was injured sometime between 1pm and 3.30pm and suffered injuries to its spine."On 14 January two more reports were made that two cats had also been shot in the area. The first incident happened between noon and 1pm with the second taking place between noon and 3pm."All three cats required treatment, with at least one suffering potentially life-threatening injuries, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist to contact the force with reference 24*027673."

