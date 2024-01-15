A jury has been sworn in at the trial of three men accused of murdering Cody Fisher, 23, who was stabbed inside a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.

The footballer was stabbed on the dance floor at Crane nightclub in Digbeth, just before midnight on December 26 2022.

Kami Carpenter, 22, Remy Gordon, 23, and 19-year-old Reegan Anderson all deny murdering Mr Fisher.

The jury was selected at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday as the three men appeared in the dock.

Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and Carpenter and Anderson, both of no fixed address, also deny a charge of affray.

Mr Fisher was a former Birmingham City academy member who also played for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting.

The Crane Nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, where Mr Fisher was killed Credit: Phil Barnett/PA

The jury of seven women and five men is expected to hear the prosecution open its case on Tuesday, in a trial that is due to last six weeks.

The charges faced by the defendants were read to the jurors, and trial judge Paul Farrer KC told them: “You know the three defendants face an allegation of murder.

“It follows, doesn’t it, that this is the type of case that has the potential to excite emotion.

“Self-evidently, you are here to ensure this is a fair trial, and that involves, doesn’t it, you considering the evidence in this case objectively and dispassionately.

"However human emotion might be, it has no place in your decision-making process. You must take a firm hold of emotions such as anger and sympathy and put them on one side.”

