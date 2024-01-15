A critical incident has been declared at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, due to a shortage of beds.

Hospital bosses said all of its services were dealing with "significant demand", resulting in long waits in the A&E department and delays in admitting patients to wards.Critical incidents are a formal procedure declared by NHS trusts under situations of extraordinary pressure.

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust said that while "essential services remain fully open" for those requiring urgent medical help, it would be giving priority to patients with the highest level of need.

Diane Wake, Chief Executive of the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust told ITV News Central:

“In response to severe pressure on our services, we are taking action to prioritise and maintain safe services for our patients.

“We are seeing significant demand upon all our services across the Trust, including a high number of patients waiting for treatment in our emergency department. As a result of these high numbers there are long waits in our emergency department, and ultimately longer waits for admission into our wards.

“Our staff are working tirelessly to provide the best possible care under these challenging circumstances in a safe and timely manner. Our main focus is providing care for patients who need urgent or emergency care, and those who are receiving inpatient care in our clinical sites.

“Our health and care services are continuing to work together to resolve the situation. If people need medical help, we would ask them to visit NHS111 online or use a service in the local area such as a local pharmacist or GP.”

