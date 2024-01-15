Four children have been taken to hospital after a minibus crashed into a lamppost in Birmingham.

The collision happened at around 12:50pm on Monday 15 January on Soho Road in Handsworth. The driver of the vehicle, which was carrying 14 children, was spoken to by police.

After being assessed and treated for injuries at the scene, four children were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital. Two other children, and one adult, were assessed by medics and discharged at the scene.

The local community has been praised as the youngsters kept warm in the freezing weather thanks to a nearby shop.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a minibus that had crashed into a lamppost on Soho Road at 12:49pm.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team, a MERIT trauma doctor with a Critical Care Paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene."Four children were assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Two further children and one adult were assessed and discharged at the scene."

The bus was badly damaged after it collided with a lamppost. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service added: "Two fire engines and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle attended, crewed by 11 firefighters from Handsworth and Ladywood stations. The first arrived within three minutes of being mobilised."This was a collision involving a minibus, car and lamppost. One man and 14 children travelling on the minibus received precautionary check-ups from paramedics. Four children are believed to have been conveyed to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further check-ups."Both vehicles and the scene were made safe by fire crews. West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance's Hazardous Area Response Team were also in attendance. We left the incident at 1:51pm."

Chief Inspector Clark Gardener, of West Midlands Police, stated: "I'd like to thank the community that came to help the children, offering them shelter from the cold in a shop."

Police say inquiries are continuing and are urging anyone with information about the collision to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know