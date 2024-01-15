Police have launched an investigation into banners hung over major roads ahead of a football match between Coventry City and Leicester City on Saturday 13 January.

One banner, displayed on the A444, depicted a helicopter on fire.

Police believe this is a reference to the Leicester helicopter tragedy in 2018 when the pilot and four passengers, including club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, were killed in a crash just after taking off at the King Power Stadium.

Coventry City condemned the actions of people who put the banners on M6 motorway bridges ahead of the weekend derby at the CBS Arena.

The club said: "Such behaviour has not place in football or society, and these people are not welcome at our football club, and will be subject to bans."

Inspector Mark Calvert, from Warwickshire Police, said: "On Saturday we saw shocking behaviour from a very small number of people and I’m sure most football fans will join me in condemning the behaviour.

"There were several signs seized across the region on Saturday, we are investigating one left on School Lane over the A444 in Warwickshire.

"We are investigating to establish who was responsible for leaving the sign and will look to take appropriate action.

"The sign looked like it had been professionally made so we’re appealing for anyone who has any knowledge around how it was produced or who placed it over the road to get in touch with us."

