Footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed inside a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day as a "planned act of retribution" and one of "awful revenge", a court has heard.

Three men are on trial at Birmingham Crown Court charged with the murder of the 23-year-old, who died just before midnight from a stab wound on 26 December 2022.

Remy Gordon, 23, Kami Carpenter, 23, and Reegan Anderson, 19, are accused of killing Mr Fisher at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth. They deny charges of murder and a charge of affray.

Opening the case against the trio on Tuesday, Prosecutor Michael Duck KC told jurors: “It was not a flash of temper, it was a planned act of retribution."

He added the potential reason why Cody Fisher lost his life "appears to relate to a minor falling out with Remy Gordon prior to that on Christmas eve."

The prosecution alleges that 48 hours prior to his death, Mr Fisher had an encounter with Remy Gordon on Christmas Eve at Popworld nightclub in Solihull, which 'should' have been "the most minor of altercations".

The court heard the event was 'packed' which meant Cody Fisher and his friend had bumped past Gordon to try and exit Popworld, which Mr Duck told the jury was 'simply unavoidable' considering how busy it was.

Remy Gordon allegedly asked Mr Fisher: "Who are you pushing?"

Mr Duck told jurors: "Gordon set on retribution, and that retribution ultimately led to the loss of Mr Fisher's young life at the Crane nightclub" two days later.

"It is difficult to comprehend that that could be the catalyst, but we know from other evidence that Remy Gordon harboured very real resentment about that incident."

He added: "Cody Fisher it seems did little more than touch Remy Gordon’s back. Remy Gordon was looking for an argument with somebody."

Mr Duck alleges that a Snapchat message from Gordon to the other defendants among a group of friends shortly after the encounter at Popworld, demonstrates his resentment. He had managed to get hold of a photo of Mr Fisher and circulated it to his contacts asking who might know him.

The phrase 'shank him up' was later used in the messages, which Mr Duck told jurors implied his intention to use a knife.

“The prosecution say within three-quarters of an hour of that minor incident taking place in Popworld you see the way Remy Gordon felt about it and what he intended to do about it,” Mr Duck said.

Cody Fisher died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day Credit: Bromsgrove Sporting FC/PA

Mr Fisher, 23, was stabbed in the chest, penetrating a valve in his heart, and was pronounced dead at the scene, the court heard, while a close friend of the victim was chased and kicked but managed to get to his feet and escape.

Explaining the alleged motivation for the killing, Mr Duck said: "The prosecution say this was a joint and planned attack involving extreme violence.

"It was not a matter of chance that Cody Fisher was attacked. It was not a flash of temper – it was a planned act of retribution."

Cody Fisher was a footballer who played for Stratford Town FC and was a member of the Birmingham City academy.

Judge Paul Farrer KC presides over the trial which is expected to last six weeks.

