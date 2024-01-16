A 19-year-old man has been jailed for stabbing a man at a house party in Digbeth, Birmingham in June 2023.

Gurveer Bhandal of Giggety Lane in Wombourne, Staffordshire was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday 15 January for fatally stabbing football player Ashley Day.

The 20-year-old had rented the apartment on Bradford Street to celebrate being accepted into university.

He invited his friends to celebrate with him over two nights on Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 June. On the second night of the party, a mutual friend invited Bhandal.

Gurveer Bhandal, 19, from Giggety Lane in Wombourne, was sentenced to 13 years at Birmingham Crown Court. Credit: West Midlands Police

In the early hours of Thursday 29 June, Ashley asked people to leave after noise complaints. He was then was stabbed by Bhandal three times in the chest and the back as he fell to the floor.

Bhandal ran from the flat and discarded the knife, which was later found in a nearby construction site.

At a trial in November, the 19-year-old pleaded his innocence, saying he stabbed Ashley in self-defence. He was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

At the time of his conviction, Ashley’s family issued a tribute to their 'loving boy'. They said: "Ashley will be remembered for his joyous smile that always lit up the rooms he entered.

"His kind, caring and compassionate nature was shown through his warm love for his family and friends. Ashley was happiness. His well-mannered, warm aura always made you feel at ease whenever you were around him."

They added: "Farewell, beautiful Ashley, your stars go down to shine upon some further shore and you will be loved forevermore."

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison from West Midlands Police's homicide team said: "Ashley was a well-liked, bright and popular young man who was very much looking forward to the future.

"He wanted to celebrate achieving his place at university by hosting a party with friends but what should have been a joyous occasion turned to tragedy. This has had a devastating effect on Ashley’s family but they have conducted themselves with respect and dignity throughout.

"Our thoughts remain with them as they continue to come to terms with their loss."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…