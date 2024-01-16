Roads in Birmingham have been sealed off after an armed man "threw missiles" from a pub roof.

A large cordon was in place on Warren Farm Road in Kingstanding and surrounding roads were blocked off as emergency services dealt with the incident at the Kingstanding Inn.Residents were warned to avoid the area as riot police with shields were seen entering the pub just after 1.50pm on Tuesday 16 January.West Midlands Police said a man armed with a knife was aiming missiles at officers and cars.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers are currently in Warrens Hall Road, Kingstanding, where a man wanted for harassment, is on the roof of a building and refusing to come down."The man, in his 30s, is armed with a knife and throwing missiles at officers and cars.

"We’re advising residents to avoid the immediate vicinity while we talk to the man in an effort to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."As a result of the incident, a large cordon was placed around the venue on Warren Farm Road, stretching from the roundabout as far as the shops.

National Express said buses were diverting from the area.

