Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Correspondent Peter Bearne went to meet the aspiring stars as they performed their debut single for the very first time.

A pair of talented twins who won The Voice Kids say they are hoping to be "the next big thing" after releasing their first single.

Shanice and Andrea Nyandoro from Wigston in Leicestershire were nicknamed "The Wonder Twins" by their mentor on the show, Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am - and they didn't let him down.

At Beauchamp College in Oadby, where Shanice and Andrea are students, they performed their debut single for the very first time to a very select audience - their classmates.

Watch Shanice and Andrea perform some of their debut single, 'Destiny', and speak about what inspired the song.

Play Brightcove video

Born into a musical family, Shanice and Andrea have only ever had one passion.

"They started singing before they could speak," their mum Faith said.

"They are always singing in the house, they are singing everywhere, when they are bathing, sitting, eating."

Speaking about their harmonies, Andrea said: "I think when we were younger Shanice used to have a higher cry than me, and I think that's how we noticed Shanice should have a higher harmony than me when we sing.

She added: "And I think I used to have a really low cry, so I found out I was going to be a tenor, and she was a soprano, and from there we just started harmonising!"

The girls recorded their single, Destiny, with a top producer at his studio in Manchester - and they say releasing it is "a dream come true."

Shanice said the song reflects their close bond, adding: "It's about us always sticking together in harmony, and our destiny to sing for each other."

Andrea said: "We're hopefully hoping for us to hit the market and for us to blow up and just to be..."

"Famous!", Shanice finished.

Fans of the show can stream the full series of The Voice Kids on ITVX, witnessing the twins’ remarkable journey to success. Credit: ITV

Their victory, which they had to keep under wraps for four months, was announced on 15 July.

Shanice and Andrea, known locally for their fervent love for singing and active participation in their local choir, chose Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande’s Faith for their audition.Originally hoping to be selected by coach Pixie Lott, the twins ultimately joined team Will.i.am - a decision that proved fruitful.

Faith praised Will’s supportive nature, crediting him for the twins' relaxed demeanour and self-belief on television.The recording of the series earlier this year included a battle round where the twins sang Lizzo’s Special, and a final performance of Coldplay’s A Sky Full of Stars, which clinched their victory. Fans of the show can stream the full series of The Voice Kids on ITVX, witnessing the twins’ remarkable journey to success.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…