One of three men accused of murdering footballer Cody Fisher in a Birmingham nightclub told an associate he had stabbed someone, moments after the attack, a court has heard.

Remy Gordon, 23, Kami Carpenter, 23, and Reegan Anderson, 19, stand trial at Birmingham Crown Court charged with the murder of 23-year-old Cody Fisher who was fatally stabbed inside Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day 2022. They all deny murder.

On Wednesday, jurors heard Kami Carpenter allegedly told a passenger in his car that he had stabbed someone in the chest on the dance-floor, as they drove away from the club.

Prosecutor Mark Duck KC told jurors: "Mr Carpenter indicated he had stabbed an individual at the premises, had stabbed him in the chest area and had left the weapon at the scene.

"All three of those elements are correct. It may be a clear indication of the perpetrator of the stabbing to the chest."

The court heard details of what happened after the stabbing incident, and the whereabouts of all three defendants as they left the scene separately.

Remy Gordon and a friend went to a pizza take-away shop in Northfield, called American Slice, where he is pictured on CCTV allegedly re-enacting a kick that the prosecution say he gave to Cody Fisher as he lay helpless on the floor.

Mr Duck said he was 'mocking' the events of the night, adding: "If Mr Fisher was not certified dead by then he was plainly dying. Mr Gordon is mocking and repeating what had taken place in the Crane very shortly before. About 45 minutes before."

The prosecutor then gave a rhetorical to the jury: "What does that tell you about his attitude to the loss of Cody Fisher's life?"

Cody Fisher was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called to the scene.

The court heard Kami Carpenter later went to the same pizza establishment, this time in a change of clothing, and had a brief interaction with Gordon.

Mr Duck continued: "It is some measure of the group's indifference to the violence. Mr Carpenter, almost to the hour of plunging a knife into the chest of Cody Fisher, buys himself a pizza and is making his way to his car to eat it elsewhere."

The prosecution alleges efforts were made among the trio to conceal the crime or pass on the blame.

In social media messages to his associate Mr Riley, Gordon said Carpenter had 'left his shank in a man' and should 'hand himself in'.

Gordon also claimed in the messages that he didn't know Carpenter had a knife in the club - but the prosecution say this is 'impossible' given their conversations prior to the event about how strict security might be at the Crane nightclub.

Prosecutor Mr Duck described Gordon as the 'genesis' of the attack, adding: "he was plainly desperate to try and apportion blame."

The court also heard that Mr Carpenter booked a flight to Jamaica the day after the attack, which they allege proves his knowledge of his wrongdoing and a desire to get away from the crime.

The prosecution finished the opening statement by claiming "this was no accident", and will now invite jurors to examine the evidence leading up to the incident as it is alleged the trio planned the fatal attack on Cody Fisher.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.

