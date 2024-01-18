A huge fire has broken out inside a scrap factory in Smethwick, with thick grey smoke seen across Birmingham's skyline this afternoon.

The plumes could be seen billowing for miles as a shredder inside the unit went up in flames.Forty firefighters, eight crews, were battling the blaze and "working hard" to ensure the fire did not spread to other businesses on Rabone Lane from around 2pm.

A road closure remained in place at 5pm, with those who live and work in the local area told to keep windows and door shut.

Closer images of the scene in Smethwick showed the aftermath of the blaze, with grey and black clouds rising quickly into the air.West Midlands Fire Service said: "Crews are making good progress at the incident, where main jets and plant machinery are in use to gain access to and deal with the fire."Crews are working hard to ensure the incident doesn’t spread to nearby factories. Road closures on Rabone Lane are in place, so please avoid the area due to traffic build-up."