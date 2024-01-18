A nine-year-old boy and woman have died following a house fire.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a home in Rawson Street, Selston, just after 1.00am on Sunday 14 January.

A woman, 24, and nine-year old boy, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They have both died.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of these two young people at this incredibly sad time.

"Specially-trained officers are continuing to support family members in any way we can.

"This has also been a traumatic event for the local community, especially for neighbours who will no doubt be shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic incident.

"I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to an officer. They are there to help.

"We are continuing to work alongside our fire colleagues to establish exactly what has caused the fire but at this stage we do not believe it is suspicious."

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Damien West, said: "Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and community affected by this tragic fire in Selston.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has been involved in this incident for their efforts, throughout the incident and in the time since.

"I know that everyone who attended gave their everything to save those affected by this fire.

"We are grateful for the outstanding support from the other emergency services who attended the scene and for understanding and support from the local community at this difficult time."

Anyone with any information should call police in 101, quoting incident number 38 of 14 January 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...