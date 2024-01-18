Central Lobby - January 2024: Tory resignations and Post Office drama disrupts political agenda
Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands politicians to debate the three resignations over the Rwanda bill showing chaos for the Tories once again, ahead of a General Election later this year.
Plus, reflections on the Post Office scandal as the suffering of the victims is brought to the fore by the ITV drama 'Mr Bates vs the Post Office'.
Alison's guests this month:
Harriett Baldwin MP - West Worcestershire (Conservative)
Steve McCabe MP - Birmingham Selly Oak (Labour)
Cllr Zuffar Haq - Leicester County Council (Liberal Democrat)