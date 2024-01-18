Play Brightcove video

Three siblings who lost their mother to dementia have been speaking of their devastation after two of them were diagnosed with the hereditary gene that killed her.

Kennedy, Jordan and Cian Adams, who are from Redditch, were children when their mother Geri was given just years to live.

Geri had been diagnosed with early onset frontotemporal dementia. The illness that had killed her mother and sister too.

After Geri died at the age of just 52, her children wanted to know their own fate - to see if they had inherited the genetic mutation from the microtubule-associated protein tau (MAPT) gene - which would lead to them developing dementia in their 40s.

MAPT mutations can cause frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and several other tauopathies.

While older sister Kennedy received the all clear, Jordan and Cian's tests confirmed the presence of the mutated gene.

Physicians have advised the brothers of the possibility of losing vital functions such as walking, speaking, and self-feeding.

The illness could potentially lead to an early death.

All three siblings had a 50% chance of inheriting the gene from their mum, which would lead to early onset dementia Credit: Family handout

Speaking to ITV Central, Jordan said: "I found out that I was a carrier of that faulty gene with means that I will become symptomatic with early onset dementia in my 40s.

"It's hugely challenged my mental health.

"I go through periods where I get really low and suffer with depression or feel really sad about what lies ahead for me or the things I have to put in place in the future which will obviously have an impact on my family and my loved ones who sadly one day I will be leaving behind.

Jordan and Cian's sister had better news, that she was not a carrier of the gene, but her relief has been overshadowed with guilt.

Kennedy said: "When I got my result that I was all clear, my first reaction, I felt like the luckiest person in the world.

But two seconds later my mind just went straight to my brothers and that it might not end for them how it ended for me.

"Even though they are still here, I think everyday that they will be symptomatic and its just really scary."

The genetic mutation has meant Jordan and his fiancee Agnes have had some difficult choices to make.

Determined to stop the gene from impacting anyone else's life in the way it has theirs, when they learnt that their unborn child would also develop the mutation, they decided to terminate the pregnancy.

It was a decision that was incredibly difficult for them both.

Jordan has set himself a challenge to run the entire length of the country with his younger brother to raise money for Alzheimer's UK.

He said: "I will run everyday, if it means I have to crawl, I will make sure I get there.

"The end goal for me is to find a cure for dementia."

