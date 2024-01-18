Notts County appoint Stuart Maynard as new Head Coach

Notts County have appointed Stuart Maynard as their new Head Coach.

He joins from National League side Wealdstone.

County have been without a manager since Luke Williams left to take charge of Swansea City earlier this month.

Maynard will take charge of the club, currently sixth in League Two.

In a statement Notts County board of directors said: “We’ve been tracking Stuart’s progress for a long time and have huge respect for the outstanding job he’s done at Wealdstone on limited resources.

“We believe he will thrive in a full-time environment and is an excellent fit for us in terms of his playing philosophy, which puts him in a strong position to settle in quickly and lead our continued push for promotion to League One.

“Alongside Matt and Craig, he has formed a formidable and dedicated coaching team who will integrate seamlessly into our existing set-up as we look to build on the foundations we’ve laid during our adaptation to life back in the EFL.

“With Stuart in place, we’re also now in a stronger position to help the squad with additions before the end of the transfer window.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Jim O’Brien, Tom Weal and Joao Alves for their tremendous efforts in guiding the team following Luke Williams’ departure. Joao will be promoted to the role of first team coach and I’m sure he, along with all of our staff, will thoroughly enjoy working alongside Stuart, Matt and Craig.

“We are also very grateful to Wealdstone for their professional and dignified handling of Stuart’s departure. We wish them all the best for the rest of the season.

“Stuart, who has signed a three and a half year deal, will take charge of his first training session on Friday and will lead the team in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Stockport County.”