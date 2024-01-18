Police are planning to patrol an Oldbury school, where a girl was allegedly 'threatened with a large knife'.

Parents and carers at Perryfields Academy have been told "don't be alarmed" as the new measure is introduced.In an email, they were advised a school-linked police officer would be dropping into school to offer support to students, to "build community relations" and help safeguard pupils.

It comes at the same time as an ongoing police investigation into an alleged knife threat made by a pupil during a class on 20 November last year.

Parents of the schoolgirl, who reports she was 'threatened using a large blade belonging to the school', believe the academy is now increasing measures following the incident.

The school's email read: "We wanted to let you know that our school linked police officer will be dropping into school to offer support to our students over the coming weeks."PC Van Luinen will be in police uniform and will be visible to students including at break and lunch times. We would like to reassure you not to be alarmed, this is merely a supportive measure put in place for our students which we hope will also help to build community relations and strengthen our safeguarding of students."Perryfields Academy previously said it had put measures in place to "support all those involved in the alleged incident", following the report of a girl being threatened with a knife.

At the time, the girl's parents said they felt the incident was not being taken seriously enough, as the boy remained in school.They said they feared their daughter, 'a good student with good grades', could have to move schools if a resolution was not found.

The school insisted measures had been implemented and they would continue to liaise with the families and police.A spokesperson for Perryfields Academy said: “Safeguarding is of paramount importance to us, and we have put in place measures to support all those involved in the alleged incident. We will continue to liaise with the families and police towards a positive outcome.”West Midlands Police previously confirmed officers were alerted to a boy making threatening comments to another pupil while holding a knife, and enquiries continued.

A spokesman for the force said: "We received a report of a boy with a knife making threatening comments towards another pupil. We have liaised with the pupil’s family and the school and will be carrying out further enquiries."West Midlands Police has been contacted for further comment.

